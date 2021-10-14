‘Barefoot Bandit’ threatened to infect Pasco gas station employees with COVID-19

PASCO, Wash. — A repeat shoplifter identifiable by his bald head and bare feet was arrested by local authorities after repeatedly stealing bottles of wine from a local Maverik gas station store and threatening to spit on employees to infect them with COVID-19. According to a Facebook post from the Pasco Police, the ‘Barefoot Bandit’ stole more than a dozen bottles of ‘Barefoot’ brand wine from a Maverik gas station location from Saturday, Oct. 9 to Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. He had several confrontations with employees and told them to stay back because he was positive for COVID-19 and that he would spit on anyone who came close to him.