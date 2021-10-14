CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bella Hadid is the face of new Michael Kors campaign

By Maria Loreto
 4 days ago

Bella Hadid ’s most recent campaign is with Michael Kors , the huge global brand, makers of clothes, bags, and more. Bella looked incredible in a variety of outfits, including a stunning leopard print coat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12jMUU_0cRNDXC700 Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid in Michael Kors’ new campaign.

Bella shared the photos on her Instagram, where she is one of the most recognized names, with over 46 million followers. In several photos, she showed off a mix of outfits that demonstrated some of the key accessories of the brand, including hats, handbags, belts, and boots. The photos all highlight Michael Kors’ iconic logo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XKDyf_0cRNDXC700 Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid wore a leopard print coat that her followers loved.

The photo of Bella wearing a leopard print coat was the most striking, left on the end of her post for maximum impact. Her followers were quick to drop comments and announce their love for this campaign. “I love this with all my heart ❤️,” said Merhan Keller , model and women’s activist. “Miss American Dream,” said make-up artist Sam Visser.

Bella Hadid is one of the world’s most famous models. While she’s only 25, she’s been featured some of the most important fashion campaigns and runway shows. Recently, she was the image of Versace ’s latest campaign, where she showed off the brand and sported a haircut that made people think of old-school Italian movie stars.

Bella recently celebrated her birthday, where family members posted loving tributes, including one from her sister, Gigi. “We celebrate you today and every day @bellahadid : She’s my baby sister but also a firecracker of a spiritual body guard 😅 and a forever protector as an auntie,” she wrote.

Bella Hadid is currently dating Marc Kalman , with whom she’s gone on vacations multiple times. While the couple is relatively private — much more than when Bella was dating The Weeknd , where paparazzis followed their every move — in the few photos that are available, they both look happy and in love.

