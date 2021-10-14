CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chainsaw Man Unveils Colorful Cover For First Novel

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChainsaw Man has already taken the world by storm with its manga series that has become a fan favorite in recent memory thanks to the off-the-wall adventure of Denji and the other devil hunters seeking to take down the all-powerful Gun Devil. With the Shonen franchise set to arrive with an anime adaptation by Studio MAPPA, the animation studio responsible for the final season of Attack On Titan and Jujutsu Kaisen's premiere season, an upcoming novel is set to explore untold tales of the Chainsaw Man, with the cover being revealed for this new story.

comicbook.com

aiptcomics

‘Chainsaw Man’ Vol. 7 review

Chainsaw Man has grown to be one of most must read manga of the past few years. Despite what its amusing crude and juvenile nature may imply, the series has hit some extraordinary depths in its characters and writing that leave people shocked and moved. Let’s see what the newest volume brings us this time, one year since it first debuted in trade form.
COMICS
thexboxhub.com

Lotus Reverie: First Nexus is a Visual Novel focussed on Time-Management

Visual novels are quite a passive game to play. That isn’t a criticism, it’s a fact. Lotus Reverie: First Nexus on Xbox though is different as it combines a visual novel with strategy elements and a battle mode too. But you can play it however you want and avoid the gameplay elements you don’t like: Play it in either Novel mode, Battle mode or Mixed mode. And you can play it today as it arrives on Xbox consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
SuperHeroHype

The Sandman Unveils First Look At Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer

As part of today’s DC FanDome, Netflix has released a pair of new posters for its upcoming adaptation of The Sandman. In particular, these posters offer a glimpse of former Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer Morningstar. Within the original run of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman comics, Morpheus/Dream...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Reveals Curious Weakness of Tanjiro's Black Sword

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba revealed a curious weakness of Tanjiro Kamado's black sword with the newest episode of the anime! The much anticipated second season of the series is now running at full steam as the Mugen Train arc of Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series has kicked it with the second episode of the new season. After watching Kyojuro Rengoku investigating the mystery behind the Mugen Train, now he (along with Tanjiro's company) are riding the train and waiting for the main threat to show itself. In that time, Tanjiro and Rengoku are able to have a pretty eye-opening conversation.
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Season 2 Debuts Mugen Train Arc Opening, Ending: Watch

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has released its new opening and ending theme for Season 2's take on the Mugen Train arc! The second season of the much anticipated anime is now running ahead at full steam with the Mugen Train arc of Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series. While these first few episodes will be featuring much of the same footage and material that fans had already seen with the Mugen Train feature film, they'll be accompanied with some new music and that of course includes a brand new opening and ending theme sequence not seen before.
COMICS
ComicBook

Kamen Rider Shares New Look at New Anime, Fuuto Pi

Kamen Rider has dropped a new look at its new anime adaptation, Fuuto Pi, with some slick new posters! As part of the celebration for the 50th Anniversary of Toei's monumentally successful Kamen Rider tokusatsu franchise in Japan, Kamen Rider is branching out with a whole host of surprising new projects that should take the franchise to a new level. This not only includes a reboot series of one of the most popular iterations, Kamen Rider Black, but an upcoming feature film reboot from Neon Genesis Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno titled Shin Kamen Rider. Surprisingly, there is also a new anime on the way.
COMICS
ComicBook

Sword Art Online Progressive Drops New Release Details

Sword Art Online has dropped new release details for its next big movie release, Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night! Following the end of the massive third season of the series, the anime had essentially caught up to where the light novels are currently as it is getting ready to tackle whatever the Unital Ring arc following the Alicization saga prepares to be. But rather than wait for the future, the anime franchise is taking a step back and fleshing out some of the events that had come before during the very first outing for the series.
COMICS
ComicBook

Viral Castlevania Cosplay Shows Off Why Fans Love Lenore

One Castlevania cosplay has gone viral for truly showing off why fans loved Lenore so much! After initially premiering with a four episode first season back in 2017, Castlevania returned for three more seasons to bring its full story to a close by the end of the fourth season's run. This story grew from its initial focus on Trevor Belmont and its central trio of characters to expand to a whole new wave of potential protagonists and antagonists that each had their own goals in mind. None more unique perhaps than Lenore as we learned through the series.
COMICS
ComicBook

Disney+ Day Trailer Previews November New Release Streaming Event

Disney debuts a sneak peek at the inaugural Disney+ Day, a global streaming and fan event celebrating the service's second anniversary with exclusive premieres from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and more. Set for Friday, November 12, The Walt Disney Company will premiere new releases and reveal more content coming to the service with a special presentation. Subscribers can start streaming new releases from the service's biggest brands — Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic — including Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt's action-adventure movie Jungle Cruise and Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Watch the new Disney+ Day 2021 trailer above.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Aquaman: King of Atlantis: Primordeus Review: An Uneasy Bridge

Aquaman: King of Atlantis got off to a promising start with the first episode of its animated miniseries trilogy. The premiere left off with a promising cliffhanger that teased we would get to see the overarching story for these three stories coming together finally, because, while the first episode was a fun introduction to a whole new take on Atlantis, it also admittedly did not provide much in terms of a major narrative compelling its viewers to tune back into the next episode and see what comes next. Even still, "Chapter Two: Primordeus" does drop enough hints to keep the fun going with the third part.
TV SERIES
newmilfordspectrum.com

It's Time You Finally Wrote Your First Novel

It's natural to aspire for big goals in life. After all, that's basically the core tenet of the entrepreneur. But your current skills may not always be best-suited for your future goals. For instance, if you want to write a book, you may need a little extra help to get started in the right direction. Fortunately, that's where The Essential 2022 How to Write a Novel Bundle comes into play.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Vulture

Multidimensional Blackness in Thoughts of a Colored Man

Signs play an important part in the episodic play Thoughts of a Colored Man. For one thing, the show itself was a sign: Thoughts was the first new show to put up a marquee during the COVID shutdown. In February, no one knew exactly how or when an opening would happen, so the display was a big, bold, crocus-yellow promise that the theater was going to return. The play also takes place on a sign — Robert Brill’s set is a gigantic billboard. Behind the performers on the Golden Theatre’s stage is a huge white rectangle with the word COLORED blocked out in gray-on-white letters. As the characters visit various locations in their neighborhood in Brooklyn, the performers wander around and on the billboard’s metal framework. Every brightly illuminated choice emphasizes that Thoughts of a Colored Man has been designed to be seen from far away. “Welcome to my mind,” says playwright Keenan Scott II during the preshow announcement, and the drama — the exploded view of that mind — is explicitly about making visible what’s usually kept private.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Disney+: Every Movie and TV Show Arriving in November 2021

November is going to be a pretty big month for Disney+, as the popular streaming service looks to begin its third year of existence. Disney+ launched on November 12, 2019, showing incredible growth since then and becoming one of Netflix's biggest competitors in the streaming landscape. To celebrate the launch anniversary, Disney is hosting another Disney+, which is set to be packed with new movie and TV offerings, but that's just one day out of the entire month. There are new titles heading to Disney+ all throughout November.
TV & VIDEOS

