Chainsaw Man Unveils Colorful Cover For First Novel

Signs play an important part in the episodic play Thoughts of a Colored Man. For one thing, the show itself was a sign: Thoughts was the first new show to put up a marquee during the COVID shutdown. In February, no one knew exactly how or when an opening would happen, so the display was a big, bold, crocus-yellow promise that the theater was going to return. The play also takes place on a sign — Robert Brill’s set is a gigantic billboard. Behind the performers on the Golden Theatre’s stage is a huge white rectangle with the word COLORED blocked out in gray-on-white letters. As the characters visit various locations in their neighborhood in Brooklyn, the performers wander around and on the billboard’s metal framework. Every brightly illuminated choice emphasizes that Thoughts of a Colored Man has been designed to be seen from far away. “Welcome to my mind,” says playwright Keenan Scott II during the preshow announcement, and the drama — the exploded view of that mind — is explicitly about making visible what’s usually kept private.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO