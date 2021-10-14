Chainsaw Man Unveils Colorful Cover For First Novel
Chainsaw Man has already taken the world by storm with its manga series that has become a fan favorite in recent memory thanks to the off-the-wall adventure of Denji and the other devil hunters seeking to take down the all-powerful Gun Devil. With the Shonen franchise set to arrive with an anime adaptation by Studio MAPPA, the animation studio responsible for the final season of Attack On Titan and Jujutsu Kaisen's premiere season, an upcoming novel is set to explore untold tales of the Chainsaw Man, with the cover being revealed for this new story.comicbook.com
