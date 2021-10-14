CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shredded Banksy artwork sells for $25.4 million at auction

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — A work by British street artist Banksy that sensationally self-shredded just after it sold at auction three years ago fetched almost 18.6 million pounds ($25.4 million) on Thursday — a record for the artist, and close to 20 times its pre-shredded price. “Love is in the...

The Spokesman-Review

