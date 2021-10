ATLANTIC CITY — When COVID-19 shut down this gambling resort in March 2020, other activity abruptly stopped as well, including events at the Atlantic City Convention Center. But despite what one might assume about the traditional in-person convention model, gatherings were soon able to resume either virtually or under a hybrid setup thanks in part to the efforts of Meet AC, a public-private partnership formed by the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.

