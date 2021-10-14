CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida vs. LSU: Prediction, pick, football game odds, spread, live stream, watch online, TV channel

By Barrett Sallee
CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo. 20 Florida travels to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Saturday hoping to keep its SEC title hopes alive as it takes on a reeling LSU team that has lost two straight and is treading water in its quest to remain relevant in the SEC West. The Gators pitched a shutout against Vanderbilt last time out, which has, at the very least, got the sour taste out of their mouth from the loss to Kentucky two weeks ago. Speaking of Kentucky, the Tigers got smoked in Lexington, Kentucky, in a game that has made the natives restless.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Trump sues U.S. House committee investigating Jan. 6 attack

WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit on Monday against the U.S. congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, alleging it made an illegal request for his White House records. Trump asserted in the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for...
POTUS
CNN

Colin Powell was a soaring star until he got trapped

(CNN) — General Colin Powell, former US Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who died Monday at age 84 of complications from Covid-19, was one of the most fascinating figures in America's contemporary political history. Representing a kind of voice which has faded from his...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
State
Kentucky State
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Reuters

N.Korea test fires submarine-launched ballistic missile, S.Korea says

SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM)from off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, pulling Japan's new prime minister off the campaign trail and overshadowing the opening of a major arms fair in Seoul. The launch, reported by officials in South...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Gene Chizik
Person
Ed Orgeron
Person
Dabo Swinney
CNN

Washington State head football coach ousted after refusing Covid-19 vaccine

(CNN) — Washington State University's head football coach, Nick Rolovich, and four assistant coaches are losing their jobs because of not complying with the state's Covid-19 vaccine mandate, the university's athletics department said Monday. "Due to the requirements set forth in Washington Governor Jay Inslee's Proclamation 21-14.1, Nick Rolovich is...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy