Florida vs. LSU: Prediction, pick, football game odds, spread, live stream, watch online, TV channel

No. 20 Florida travels to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Saturday hoping to keep its SEC title hopes alive as it takes on a reeling LSU team that has lost two straight and is treading water in its quest to remain relevant in the SEC West. The Gators pitched a shutout against Vanderbilt last time out, which has, at the very least, got the sour taste out of their mouth from the loss to Kentucky two weeks ago. Speaking of Kentucky, the Tigers got smoked in Lexington, Kentucky, in a game that has made the natives restless.