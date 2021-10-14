Fall in South Jersey: 15 Fun Events You Should Attend in 2021

Leaves are changing, the temperature is dropping, and pumpkin-flavored lattes are calling your name. Fall is here, and South Jersey is ready to help you make the most of it. Just as quick as the seasons come, they’re sure to pass us in a blink of an eye, so make sure to take it all in right here in South Jersey. The whole family is covered with adult and child-friendly activities from Halloween brunches, tastings and shows, to ghost tours, festivals, and everything in between. Below you will find just a handful of many fall events in South Jersey this year. It’s time to make some plans with those friends you haven’t seen in a while, and get spooky!