CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers NLDS: Corey Knebel Gets the Start in Game 5

By Brook Smith
Dodgers Nation
Dodgers Nation
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Dodgers were supposed to be going with Julio Urias to start Game 5. Coming off of regular rest, Julio was going to be the guy that Dave Roberts went to in the series-deciding game. But it sounds like Doc is getting a little spicy with his decisions. The Dodgers...

www.dodgersnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

MLB Players Most Likely to Retire After the 2021 Season

Letting go of a good thing is really difficult. For the MLB players mentioned in this piece, they've had tremendous success throughout their careers. Some have won MVPs, batting titles, Cy Young Awards and World Series titles. But all good things must come to an end. Without truly knowing a...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Webb
Person
Corey Knebel
Larry Brown Sports

Giants coach’s reaction to blown call goes viral

The reaction San Francisco Giants first base coach Antoan Richardson had to first base umpire Gabe Morales’ call on a check swing went viral on Thursday night. The Giants lost 2-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLDS at Oracle Par in San Francisco. The game ended after Morales said that Wilmer Flores went around on a check swing on a 0-2 pitch from Max Scherzer with two outs (see it here). Most people recognized right away that Morales blew the call.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Nlds#Giants
CBS LA

Dodgers Lose Game 2 To Braves In National League Championship

ATLANTA (AP) – The Braves won with a walk-off hit for the second night in a row when Eddie Rosario lined a two-out single off shortstop Corey Seager’s glove in the ninth inning, giving Atlanta a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night and a 2-0 NL Championship Series lead. Atlanta twice rallied from two-run deficits before Rosario came up with his fourth hit of the game, a 105 mph scorcher up the middle on the first pitch after closer Kenley Jansen reliever. Seager tried for a backhand snag, but the ball skidded off his glove into center field. There was no chance to get Dansby Swanson, who raced around from second with the winning run, dropping his helmet as he crossed the plate — a virtual repeat of Game 1 when Austin Riley came through with a winning hit in the ninth for a 3-2 victory. The series resumes in Los Angeles, where Game 3 is set for Tuesday night.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

How Should We Feel About the Astros?

The Astros are tearing the cover off the ball this postseason, just as they have all year. And don’t let Ryan Tepera fool you, they are not doing so with the aid of illicit activities. It’s been nearly two years since we first learned about the Astros’ cheating en route to winning the 2017 World ...
MLB
KESQ News Channel 3

Dodgers beat Giants to advance to the NLCS

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to the National League Championship Series! The Dodgers beat the Giants in San Francisco in a critical and nerve-racking winner-take-all Game 5 of the National League Division Series. The game was 0-0 up until both teams scored in the 6th inning. Mookie set the table. Corey delivered. pic.twitter.com/QJdAVFhzMK— Los The post Dodgers beat Giants to advance to the NLCS appeared first on KESQ.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Dodgers NLDS: Matt Beaty Could Be Getting the 1B Starts Against the Giants

The Dodgers had a big decision to make in the Wild Card Game this week. With Max Muncy out for the foreseeable future, Dave Roberts had a few different options he could have gone with over at first base. Ultimately, it came down to a matchup-based decision. Doc went with...
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Watch Parties a Hit at Dodger Stadium for Road Games

The Dodgers were able to leave San Francisco with the Division Series all tied up. Given how Friday night in the Bay Area went, that feels like a massive win. Now they will head home and look to win both games to advance to the Championship Series and stay out of Oracle Park again.
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Doc Explains Going With AJ Pollock Over Gavin Lux

The Dodgers will look to even things up against the Giants tonight in the Divison Series. Facing the potential of going down 2 games in a best-of-5, Dave Roberts shook things up a little bit with the lineup. He slid Cody Bellinger over to first base and brought Wild Card Game hero Chris Taylor back into the fold.
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers NLDS: It’s Highly Unlikely We See Max Scherzer in Game 5

It’s do-or-die time for the Dodgers and Giants. After an incredibly hard-fought season that ended with just a game between the 2 NL West rivals, it all comes down to Game 5 of the National League Division Series. The winner moves on to play the Braves and the loser goes home disappointed in a season that saw them win 109 total games.
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Major Lineup Shakeup, Why Chris Taylor Should Always Start, Pollock’s Postseason Struggles.

The only thing chillier than the weather last night in game one of the much anticipated National League Division Series between the Dodgers and Giants was LA’s offense. In the shutout loss to the Giants, the Dodgers hit .156 (5-for-32) with just two extra base hits all night. The Dodgers went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position and struck out eleven times without drawing a walk.
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Nation

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
492K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.

 https://www.DodgersNation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy