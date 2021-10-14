Saratoga Sheriff: Search for man who fled deputies in Ballston Spa leads to school lockouts

The surveillance image released Thursday - Credit: Saratoga County Sheriff's Office

BALLSTON SPA – A search Thursday for a man who fled sheriff’s deputies led to multiple school lockouts as a precaution, officials said.

There was no known threat to the public at large, officials said.

The incident began at about 9:45 a.m. Thursday at the Public Safety Building, officials said.

Kevin Dahl, 26, arrived at the building then to retrieve property held by the Sheriff’s Office, officials said.

However, deputies soon determined Dahl had an active violation of probation warrant out for his arrest, officials said. When the deputy began to take Dahl into custody, he fled from the scene.

A search for Dahl continued early Thursday afternoon and the search led the Ballston Spa Central School District to be placed on lockout by the school resources officer as a precaution, officials said.

There was no direct threat to the district by the suspect, officials said.

Officials described Dahl as 6 feet, 4 inches tall with red hair and red facial hair. Officials also released a surveillance image of Dahl.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 518-885-6761.

