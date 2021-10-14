CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ballston Spa, NY

Saratoga Sheriff: Search for man who fled deputies in Ballston Spa leads to school lockouts

By Steven Cook
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DYNHO_0cRNB3pY00
The surveillance image released Thursday - Credit: Saratoga County Sheriff's Office

BALLSTON SPA – A search Thursday for a man who fled sheriff’s deputies led to multiple school lockouts as a precaution, officials said.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

There was no known threat to the public at large, officials said.

The incident began at about 9:45 a.m. Thursday at the Public Safety Building, officials said.

Kevin Dahl, 26, arrived at the building then to retrieve property held by the Sheriff’s Office, officials said.

However, deputies soon determined Dahl had an active violation of probation warrant out for his arrest, officials said. When the deputy began to take Dahl into custody, he fled from the scene.

A search for Dahl continued early Thursday afternoon and the search led the Ballston Spa Central School District to be placed on lockout by the school resources officer as a precaution, officials said.

There was no direct threat to the district by the suspect, officials said.

Officials described Dahl as 6 feet, 4 inches tall with red hair and red facial hair. Officials also released a surveillance image of Dahl.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 518-885-6761.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

More from The Daily Gazette:

Categories: News, Saratoga County

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lkmlR_0cRNB3pY00

These Are the Top Financial Advisors in Boardman

SmartAsset

Oregon Will Pay $271/month off Your Mortgage if You Have No Missed Payments

Life's Daily Deals

One Bite of This Keeps Blood Sugar Below 100 (Try It Tonight)

Actavis Discovery

This is Where the Majority of Singles over 50 Are Finding Love in Boardman

SilverSingles

25 Animals You Probably Didn't Know Exist (#1 Will Surprise You)

MoneyWise.com

Historians Just Ranked These U.S. Presidents (No.1 is Surprising)

MoneyWise.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: How lawmakers are investigating the Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee tasked with investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has been ramping up its efforts in recent weeks, issuing subpoenas to nearly 20 individuals, including four of former President Donald Trump’s advisers and associates. Lawmakers on the committee have made clear...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Saratoga County, NY
Saratoga County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Ballston Spa, NY
Ballston Spa, NY
Crime & Safety
Reuters

N.Korea test fires submarine-launched ballistic missile, S.Korea says

SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) from off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, pulling Japan's new prime minister off the campaign trail and overshadowing the opening of a major arms fair in Seoul. The launch, reported by officials in...
MILITARY
CNN

Washington State head football coach ousted after refusing Covid-19 vaccine

(CNN) — Washington State University's head football coach, Nick Rolovich, and four assistant coaches are losing their jobs because of not complying with the state's Covid-19 vaccine mandate, the university's athletics department said Monday. "Due to the requirements set forth in Washington Governor Jay Inslee's Proclamation 21-14.1, Nick Rolovich is...
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Dahl
The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
2K+
Followers
74
Post
469K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy