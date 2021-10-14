CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
She asked for maternity leave. Cracker Barrel fired her instead, Georgia lawsuit says

By Hayley Fowler
Tri-City Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaquel Byrd worked as a sales associate at a Cracker Barrel in Georgia for more than a decade before she got pregnant at the end of last year, according to federal court filings. Now she’s suing the southern restaurant chain in federal court. A lawyer representing Byrd said in court...

www.tri-cityherald.com

Comments / 23

Debbie Bodner
3d ago

I HOPE SHE gets everything she ask for. This is not right to fited her cause she wanted some time off for her baby.

Reply(1)
13
Bill Jones
3d ago

I hope she wins...this whole situation is crappy....I hope her and her baby have a great life once this settles

Reply
13
Paul Legare
3d ago

I hope she gets Millions you don't fire anybody just because they ask for maternity leave that just shows you what they are I'm glad I don't go there to eat

Reply
4
