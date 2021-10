By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Nathan Eovaldi was living up to his Nasty Nate nickname through five innings of the Red Sox’ Wild Card playoff game vs. the Yankees. Then, he made one slip-up. Then, he was gone. Red Sox manager Alex Cora quickly pulled the team’s ace in the top of the sixth inning, a curious decision considering how dominant Eovaldi had been to that point. The right-hander had struck out seven Yankees while allowing just two hits and no walks. After striking out Rougned Odor to begin the sixth, Eovaldi had retired 11 straight batters. Yet Eovaldi hung a curveball to...

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO