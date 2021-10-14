CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, MI

Hastings teen charged with murder of 17-year-old

By Rachel Van Gilder
 4 days ago

HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — A murder charge has been filed against a 17-year-old in the death of another teen who was previously reported missing.

Patrick Hunter Gilmore of Hastings is charged with open murder and concealing the death of an individual in the death of Lane Roslund, 17.

Michigan State Police said troopers on Wednesday found a body in a shallow grave on a Hastings Township property. Fingerprints confirmed it was Roslund.

Roslund had been reported missing last month. Police said he had last been seen Sept. 11 at Tyden Park in Hastings. Police Chief Dale Boulter says the park was just one of several locations reported to officers.

“A lot of the tips kind of stemmed from family members looking for him along with us and so that kind of led us to several tips that took us pretty much in and around this city,” Boulter said.

While Hastings police were investigating his disappearance, they got information from a witness that led them to the Hastings Township property. MSP was called in to help execute a search warrant.

Authorities have not said whether or how Gilmore and Roslund knew one another or what the motive for the killing may have been.

Officers would not confirm the location of where the body was found.

“There’s nothing more important at this point than making sure everything is done the right way obviously for Lane and also for his family,” Boulter said.

An autopsy was scheduled to determine Roslund’s cause of death.

Gilmore, who is being charged as an adult, was arraigned Thursday and bond was set at $750,000. Gilmore is expected back in court for a hearing on Oct. 27.

—News 8’s Kyle Mitchell contributed to this report.

