Metroid Dread Studio MercurySteam Doesn't Credit Everyone Who Worked On The Game

By Cameron Koch
Gamespot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetroid Dread is a return to form for Nintendo heroine Samus Aran, but it seems developer MercurySteam didn't credit everyone who worked on the game. A new report from Spanish gaming site Vandal, which has been confirmed by MercurySteam in a statement to GameSpot, highlights how most developers who worked on the project for less than 25% of the game's total development time are not included in Metroid Dread's final credits.

