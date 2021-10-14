Metroid Dread Studio MercurySteam Doesn't Credit Everyone Who Worked On The Game
Metroid Dread is a return to form for Nintendo heroine Samus Aran, but it seems developer MercurySteam didn't credit everyone who worked on the game. A new report from Spanish gaming site Vandal, which has been confirmed by MercurySteam in a statement to GameSpot, highlights how most developers who worked on the project for less than 25% of the game's total development time are not included in Metroid Dread's final credits.www.gamespot.com
