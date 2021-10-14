Metroid Dread Studio MercurySteam Doesn't Credit Everyone Who Worked On The Game

Another video is up o Nintendo Everything’s YouTube channel!. We are only a few days away from the launch of Metroid Dread. It’s been a long time since we saw a new, original, 2D game in the series. Right now, expectations are at the highest point so far. Nintendo has shown a lot of the game and everything is looking encouraging. I decided to take a closer look at the information we have, analyzing what elements Dread is borrowing from previous game, and how it is trying to create the best Metroid experience possible.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO