NC COVID-19 October 14 update: over 3,700 new cases, 80 deaths reported; test positivity drops to 5.9%

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.

Daily cases in the state are up from yesterday’s report with 3,761 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. The state has added an average of 2,880 cases per day every day this week.

Overall, the state has reported 1,443,699 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. In addition, the state’s daily positivity rate has dropped to 5.9%. That is the lowest test positivity rate in over a month.

2,208 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19 – a decrease of 69 people since yesterday. That is the second day in a row hospitalizations are below 2,300.

27% of those are in the ICU, while 18% are currently on a ventilator. In addition, the state is reporting that 1.4% of those hospitalized are children.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 17,410 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That is an additional 80 deaths reported since yesterday.

With regards to vaccines, a total of 11,362,089 vaccine doses have been administered across the state.

State data shows that 70% of adults are partially vaccinated, while 65% of adults are fully vaccinated. 58% of that total population is fully vaccinated – which is up 4% in the past six days.

Local counties metrics :

Gates 1,056 -18 deaths

Bertie 2.432 – 49 deaths

Camden 1,080 – 8 deaths

Chowan 2,244 – 40 deaths

Currituck 2,650 – 25 deaths

Dare 3,677 — 12 deaths

Hertford 2,765 – 70 deaths

Pasquotank 4,970 – 101 deaths

Perquimans 1,488 – 15 deaths

