Bill Cosby Accuser Lili Bernard Sues in NJ Civil Court, Alleging Rape

Actress Lily Bernard filed a lawsuit in New Jersey against comedian Bill Cosby on Thursday, alleging that he drugged and raped her in 1990. “It’s surreal, it’s empowering. I’m grateful to my attorneys, to the activists, legislators and governor of New Jersey for allowing me this opportunity to hold Bill Cosby accountable for the life-altering sexual crimes he inflicted upon me,” said Bernard, sitting in between her two attorneys, on CNN Newsroom on Friday. “I’m grateful that I’m going to be able to present my evidence, testimony and witnesses in a court of law, and I’m hoping that my case will inspire other states to also pass the Adult Survivors Act so that other survivors across the nation can see their day in court and clearly since only 2 percent of rapists ever see a day behind bars, that evidence is that our criminal justice system is stacked against survivors.”

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO