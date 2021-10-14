CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckeye, AZ

Buckeye Planning Commission approves downtown apartment plan

Cover picture for the articleBUCKEYE — By a unanimous vote Tuesday, the Buckeye Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of the site plan for a 216-unit downtown apartment complex. The Buckeye Roers Downtown Site Plan will change the area around the southwest corner of First Street, marked as Miller Road, and Monroe Avenue, or MC 85. The complex wraps behind the U.S. Post Office, with a built-out single-family subdivision behind the 12.3-acre site.

