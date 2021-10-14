VICTORIA, Texas—Here are the latest area river flood warnings from the National Weather Service. …Forecast flooding increased from Minor to Major severity and increased in duration until further notice… The Flood Warning continues for the Guadalupe River Near Bloomington. * From Friday evening until further notice. * At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 10.8 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Major flooding is forecast. * Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage Friday evening and continue rising to 27.4 feet Monday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. The river will remain above flood levels until further notice. * Impact…At 27.5 feet, Major flooding occurs, isolating livestock. The river floods equipment and livestock in the flood plain and can flood residences downstream near Tivoli. Highway 35 east of Tivoli floods. && Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Guadalupe River Bloomington 20.0 10.8 Thu 8 am 14.3 23.0 26.3 27.2 27.4 &&