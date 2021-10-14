What do those red flags on Twitter really mean?

Let’s talk relationships. Another week, another viral tweet format on Twitter. This time around, social media users are talking about red flags in relationships. You know, anything that makes you want to bail on your boo thing ASAP, no Rocky. Some of the responses are serious to people, like if your partner conveniently leaves their wallet at home on 3 consecutive dates or is a little bit *too* attached to their parent, while others are more playful and based on music tastes and regional etiquette. Like Jacquees unearthed dance routine, Ciara’ prayer being a part of Summer Walker’s album roll out and Blac Chyna talking about the COVID-19 vaccine in the airport, people just can’t stop talking about it.
