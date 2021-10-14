Keith Butler Talks Philosophical Differences Between Him And Mike Tomlin

The Steelers’ defense has given up an uncharacteristically large amount of yards thus far on the season. While a team has yet to crack the thirty-point mark against the defense, they still are getting beat with ease and teams are moving the ball down the football field. However, there are things they can do to assuage. One of those is blitz more. Then, the next biggest thing is obviously to force turnovers. For defensive coordinator Keith Butler, forcing turnovers is at the utmost priority.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO