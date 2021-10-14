CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Keith Butler Talks Philosophical Differences Between Him And Mike Tomlin

By Steelers Depot
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeith Butler took a long draw of his cigar, looked out longingly to the sun, and replied. “Run defense? Now that’s a name I haven’t heard in a looooong time.”. Ok, so absolutely *none* of that happened when Butler spoke to the media Thursday afternoon. But Butler has an old-school philosophy in a new-school world. Something he freely admits and knows is a different approach to defense than his head coach. Butler talked about the two mindsets with the media.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Steelers Depot

Keith Butler On Status Of Injured CB Cameron Sutton: ‘We Can’t Count On Him To Play’

Will the Pittsburgh Steelers have starting cornerback Cameron Sunday on Sunday against the Denver Broncos? It certainly doesn’t sound like it according to what defensive coordinator Keith Butler said on Thursday during his weekly session with the media. Butler was asked on Thursday if it’s going to take multiple different...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Pressure The Key To Turnovers, Says Keith Butler

The Steelers defense has endured some inconsistencies so far in the 2021 season. Injuries to Stephon Tuitt, Tyson Alualu, and some shorter-term injuries like T.J. Watt have plagued the defensive side of the ball. As a result, they’ve been unable to form chemistry and generate turnovers. Through four games, the...
NFL
steelersnow.com

Keith Butler: Steelers Defense Must Force Turnovers

The Steelers’ defense has given up an uncharacteristically large amount of yards thus far on the season. While a team has yet to crack the thirty-point mark against the defense, they still are getting beat with ease and teams are moving the ball down the football field. However, there are things they can do to assuage. One of those is blitz more. Then, the next biggest thing is obviously to force turnovers. For defensive coordinator Keith Butler, forcing turnovers is at the utmost priority.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Patrick Mahomes Sideline Video

You know things aren’t going well for the Kansas City Chiefs when superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is getting animated on the sideline. The Chiefs are coming off a Week 2 loss to the Ravens. Kansas City is hoping to bounce back with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
On3.com

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin addresses Jon Gruden, resignation

Mike Tomlin– widely regarded one of the most respected NFL coaches since taking over the Pittsburgh Steelers job in 2007– took a moment on Tuesday to address the sudden resignation of Jon Gruden. The two coaches have a long history from their time together in Tampa Bay and Tomlin’s theme...
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick Has Blunt Response To Question About His Face

Why was Bill Belichick bleeding on the sideline last night?. The New England Patriots head coach was asked about that on Monday. Belichick was seen with some blood on his nose and his mouth during Sunday afternoon’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. New England lost to Dallas, 35-29, at Gillette...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Andy Reid Announces Devastating Chiefs Injury News

The Kansas City Chiefs had an ugly first half against the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon, but the AFC West franchise rallied in the second half. Patrick Mahomes and Co. trailed the Football Team by three points at halftime, though they took off in the second half, winning 31-13.
NFL
Audacy

Bill Belichick told us this week exactly why Tom Brady is no longer the Patriots' QB

Sometimes the answer is right before your eyes. Or, in this case, your ears. In the endless comments, analysis and hype this week preparing for Tom Brady’s Sunday night return to New England, leading his Super Bowl champion Buccaneers against his fledgling former Patriots team at Gillette Stadium, there was a truth-shall-set-you-free comment from Bill Belichick that didn’t get nearly enough attention.
NFL
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Jon Gruden Resigned As Raiders Coach

As the legendary Frank Sinatra once famously crooned, "You're riding high in April, shot down in May." Jon Gruden stunned the masses on October 11 when he announced on Twitter that he would be stepping down from his position as head coach of the Raiders. "I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction," the NFL coach wrote in the bombshell tweet. "Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I'm sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone."
NFL
The Spun

NFL Announces Punishment For Steelers Player Who Spit At Opponent

Nearly a week ago, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Trai Turner was ejected from the team’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders for spitting at an opposing player. The unfortunate incident happened after Ben Roethlisberger connected with running back Najee Harris for a 25-yard touchdown. A skirmish broke out along the offense line.
NFL
The Big Lead

Ben Roethlisberger Is Done

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Has 1-Word Response To Ben Roethlisberger Question

Some would argue the Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh not only should, but needs to come to an end. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin disagrees. Roethlisberger, 35, has been wildly ineffective through four games this season. He’s completed 64.1 percent of his throws for 1,033 yards and four touchdowns with four picks. The stats don’t quite tell the full story, though.
NFL
New York Post

Robert Kraft called Bill Belichick the ‘biggest f–king a–hole in my life’

Trouble in paradise, or the grumblings of an annoyed co-worker?. A new book, “It’s Better to Be Feared” by ESPN writer Seth Wickersham, explores the Patriots dynasty through hundreds of sources and interviews that reveal the secretive inner workings of the team from 2001-19. The book suggests the relationship between owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick may not be particularly rosy.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy