Keith Butler Talks Philosophical Differences Between Him And Mike Tomlin
Keith Butler took a long draw of his cigar, looked out longingly to the sun, and replied. “Run defense? Now that’s a name I haven’t heard in a looooong time.”. Ok, so absolutely *none* of that happened when Butler spoke to the media Thursday afternoon. But Butler has an old-school philosophy in a new-school world. Something he freely admits and knows is a different approach to defense than his head coach. Butler talked about the two mindsets with the media.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0