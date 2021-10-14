CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange County, NY

Two Seriously Injured In Crash On Busy Area Roadway

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UzytC_0cRN7CVX00

Two people were seriously injured during a crash in the region.

The crash took place around 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 13 on Route 6 in Woodbury in Orange County, said the New York State Police.

Woodbury fire officials said the occupants of both vehicles were extricated and transported to local hospitals with serious injuries.

The Woodbury Fire Department and Mombasha Fire Company responded to the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

One Killed In Fiery, Head-On Westchester Crash

One person was killed and another injured during a head-on crash between a fuel tanker and a four-door sedan in Westchester County.The crash took place around 11:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 17, on Route 9A, also known as Saw Mill River Road, in Greenburgh.According to Lt. Kobie Powell, of the Greenburgh …
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Garbage Truck Crashes Into Home In Region

New York State Police are investigating after a garbage truck crashed into a home in the region. Troopers responded to a report that the truck crashed into a home in the Sullivan County Town of Callicoon at about 7 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 18, according to State Police.Police said the 56-year-old drive…
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

Deadly Dump Truck Crash Closes Route 78

A fatal crash involving an overturned dump truck closed Route 78 in Union County Monday, authorities said.The crash occurred at mile post 43 in Berkley Heights, closing all eastbound lanes and the left center westbound lane, NJ State Police said.EXPECT DELAYSI-78 MP 43, Berkley Heights, all EB lane…
UNION COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, NY
Accidents
Woodbury, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, NY
City
Woodbury, NY
Woodbury, NY
Accidents
Orange County, NY
Traffic
Orange County, NY
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Fiery Rollover Crash Kills 1 In Irvington, Reports Say

A fiery rollover crash left one person dead and two people injured Sunday night in Irvington, reports say.The driver apparently lost control at Herpers and Coit streets around 9:45 p.m., RLS Media reports.First responders found the car engulfed in flames. One person was pronounced dead at the scene…
IRVINGTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Road Closed After Truck Overturns In Westchester

A busy Westchester roadway was forced to close after a tractor-trailer overturned and spilled debris in the roadway.On Monday, Oct. 18, first responders from the Yonkers Police and Fire departments responded to a stretch of Yonkers Avenue, where a truck overturned when the driver failed to negotiat…
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Male Seriously Injured In West New York Hit-Run Crash

A pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night in Hudson County.The crash occurred near 58th Street and Boulevard East around 8 p.m. in West New York, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said.One male was found with life-threatening injuries and the scene, and the vehicl…
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The New York State Police#Mombasha Fire Company
Daily Voice

Fire Breaks Out At Home Under Construction In Area

A fire damaged a home under construction in the area.The fire started around 11:19 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16 in Rockland County at 48 Briarcliff Drive in Monsey.According to the Monsey Fire Department, when firefighters arrived on the scene they found a working fire in the basement of the home.Crews …
MONSEY, NY
Daily Voice

Van That Dragged NJ Woman At Supermarket Sought By Police

Police seek the public's help locating a bright red van that allegedly struck and dragged a 62-year-old woman in a Middlesex County supermarket parking lot,  authorities said.The Milltown Police Department seeks assistance identifying the driver of the van shown above.The hit-and-run crash occurred…
MILLTOWN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Daily Voice

2 Pedestrians Hit In Crosswalk In Lititz, Police Say

Two people were injured when they were struck by a car while in a crosswalk in Lititz last week, according to police.Drew Anderson, 30, of Ephrata, failed to yield to the pedestrians in the crosswalk and struck Johanna Olivio, age 75, of Lititz and Jeanette Colon, age 58, of Davenport, FL, accordin…
LITITZ, PA
Daily Voice

Fire At Palmer Park Mall Deemed Suspicious [PHOTOS]

Fire crews were quick to respond to a blaze at Palmer Park Mall Sunday afternoon that was later determined to be suspicious, authorities said.Palmer Municipal Fire Department members were dispatched to the IFIX and More cell phone repair store as the initial alert was upgraded to a commercial blaze…
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

1 Dead, 2 Hurt In Weekend Chester Shootings

One man was killed and two others were injured in two separate shootings in Chester on Sunday night, authorities said.Officers arrived at the 800 block of East 8th Street around 10:30 p.m. for a report of a dead man in a vehicle, according to the City of Chester Police Department.Police found the m…
CHESTER, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
146K+
Followers
28K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy