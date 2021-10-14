CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Don’t forget about me in race for governor

Cover picture for the articleLetters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. I’m writing to let the people of Maine know of my Democratic candidacy for governor of Maine. Some weeks ago, I sent out a press release announcing my candidacy that was all but ignored by the Maine press. Recently, the Bangor Daily News published an article that excluded any mention of my candidacy and a second article printed from an outside source that likewise ignored my candidacy.

