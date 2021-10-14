These 30 markets saw the biggest jump in tech job postings

BOSTON (CBS) — Amazon announced Monday it is hiring for 150,000 seasonal positions across the United States, including about 1,500 jobs in Massachusetts. CBS News reports that’s a bigger holiday goal than last year, when the company sought to add 100,000 temporary workers. Amazon says the positions have an average starting pay of $18 per hour and sign-on bonuses of up to $3,000 are being offered. Click here for more information on how to apply. Amazon has increased pay and benefits amid the ongoing worker shortage, CBS News reports. “We’re spending a lot of money on signing and incentives,” Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky told an analysts call in July. “And while we have very good staffing levels, it’s not without a cost. It’s a very competitive labor market out there, and certainly, the biggest contributor to inflationary pressures that we’re seeing in the business.”

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO