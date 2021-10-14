City for Champions Initiative Nearing Finish Line

With Colorado College's new Ed Robson Arena officially open and bringing Colorado College Tiger Ice Hockey to campus for the first time in its 83-year program history, four of the five City for Champions projects are complete. Now, the City for Champions initiative, which officially began in 2013 as a way to utilize state tax dollars from the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, is officially nearing the finish line.

The best news is that all boats rise with these four projects. Each offers a unique benefit to Colorado Springs, and, together, they will and already are positively impacting our economy, our workforce, and our quality of life.

Ed Robson Arena and Weidner Field

Sports fans now have two great downtown venues where they can enjoy NCAA Division 1 men’s ice hockey and professional soccer. Plus, our city now has two versatile sport facilities to host Olympic, Paralympic, collegiate and amateur sports events, as well as concerts and festivals, at the foot of the Rocky Mountains.

Colorado College’s new 3,407-seat arena includes state-of-the-art facilities for its D1 men’s hockey program, and when the Tigers aren’t playing, the venue will look to host mat-based sporting events, like wrestling, taekwondo, and gymnastics.

Now that the Switchbacks FC are playing under the lights in downtown Colorado Springs, our city has a professional sports team located downtown for the first time in our 150-year history, providing both loyal and casual fans a beautiful venue and perfect location to enjoy a night of entertainment.

Together, these sporting venues help solidify and propel our history and connection with amateur and professional sports in Olympic City USA, and offer additional facilities for unique cultural events for our community.

U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum

Residents and tourists can be inspired by Team USA's greatest athletes in USAToday's 10Best Reader’s Choice Best New Attraction of 2020 – the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum. This incredible structure also gives a physical home to our country’s Team USA Hall of Fame and our city's brand, Olympic City USA. The 60,000-square-foot museum blends state-of-the-art interactive technology with historical artifacts and storytelling from Olympic and Paralympic greats like Peggy Fleming and Trischa Zorn. And as the home of America’s greatest athletes, you never know which superstar might be popping inside for a visit!

William J. Hybl Sports Medicine and Performance Center

Capitalizing on our city's reputation for elite sports performance, students, practitioners and researchers are driving innovation in high performance, recovery and rehabilitation for our country's military, first responders, physically disabled athletes, and extreme-condition athletes.

With the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) and Centura Health joining for a unique partnership, this first-of-its-kind confluence of academia, clinics, and research is the perfect blend to drive innovation for residents and visitors alike in sports performance and medicine. The William J. Hyble Sports Medicine and Performance Center, located on the UCCS campus, brings world-class practitioners and world-class athletes under the same roof.

U.S. Air Force Academy Visitor Center

Construction on the U.S. Air Force Academy Visitor Center project is now moving ahead full steam after being delayed by the bond market collapsed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The project will provide a world-class destination visitor center for the Academy that is more accessible to the public than ever before. In addition, the visitor center will anchor development of a business park full of restaurants, hotels, and retail space.

