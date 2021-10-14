CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Right to Repair movement inspires businesses to revisit their own hardware policies

By Melanie Wolkoff Wachsman
TechRepublic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom purchase and deployment to decommissioning and disposal, guidelines help organizations keep hardware safe and secure. The Right to Repair movement just got a big win. Microsoft will become the first US manufacturer "to increase consumers' options to repair their devices by the end of 2022," As You Sow, an environmental and social corporate responsibility nonprofit, reported in a press release.

