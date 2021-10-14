CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Rockets’ Clutch named NBA Mascot of the Year

By Briana Edwards
Cover picture for the articleHouston Rockets’ mascot “Clutch the Bear” is adding to the team’s trophy case. Clutch, who has cheered on the Rockets since 1995, was named NBA Mascot of the Year. This is Clutch’s third time winning the honor. According to his NBA profile, Clutch was named the first ever NBA Mascot...

