Houston Rockets’ Clutch named NBA Mascot of the Year

VITALS: : The Heat and Rockets meet for just the seventh time in preseason history. Miami is 2-4 all-time in preseason action versus Houston ... Last year center Bam Adebayo set single-season career highs in points, scoring average, steals per game, dunks, field goals made and free throws made ... Duncan Robinson was the only Heat player to play in all 72 games last season ... Tyler Herro set single-season career highs in points, scoring average, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks, starts, minutes, field goals made, field goal percentage and free throws made ... For the Heat, Udonis Haslem (personal reasons) and Victor Oladipo (knee) are out. Marcus Garrett (back), Caleb Martin (ankle) and Gabe Vincent (groin) are questionable. For the Rockets, guard John Wall is out.
Comments / 0