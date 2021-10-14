CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamie Otis Hehner details her 'rough night' in hospital after rushing one-year-old son Hendrix to emergency room with 104.7 fever

By Ashleigh Gray For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Jamie Otis Hehner endured a tiring night with her 17-month-old son Hendrix.

In an extensive Instagram post the mother-of-two detailed what led her, 35, and husband Doug Hehner, 38, to take their child to the emergency room, and what they learned afterward.

'We ended up in the ER w Hendrix boy last night. His temp was 104.7 & I didn't feel comfortable just giving Motrin and going to sleep,' the Married At First Sight star revealed in her caption.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fl23u_0cRN3N4g00
Long night: Jamie Otis Hehner endured a tiring night with her 17-month-old son Hendrix

The reality TV personality told her 864,000 followers she doesn't mind being judged for following her maternal instincts.

'The doc said "I've never admitted a patient for a fever." ..If I'm judged as "that mom" who took my kid to the ER over a fever then so be it,' she stated with a shrug emoji.

Pivoting back to her son's symptoms she continued, 'He's had it for a few days & it's only been increasing. He's also been super lethargic.⁣ A few nights ago I picked him up out of his crib to find him limp.⁣'

Hehner noted the baby's unusual behavior, 'His eyes were kinda rolled to the back of his head, he was staring into space & moaning non-stop.

'We actually called my in laws over bc we were going to take him to the hospital then. His temp was 103.9.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40NLHf_0cRN3N4g00
Candid post: In an extensive Instagram post the mother-of-two detailed what led her, 35, and husband Doug Hehner, 38, to take their child to the emergency room, and what they learned afterward

The former Bachelor contestant noted, 'It was his behavior that scared us more than the temp though. It was so strange.⁣ He snapped out of it after an extra dose of med so we decided we'd wait & take him to his normal doc the next day.⁣'

In the post tagged with a Jersey Shore Medical University Hospital location, she went on, 'Last night we made the decision to take him to the ER when he was lethargic & his temp reached 104.7.⁣'

⁣After driving Hendrix - whose name was changed from Hayes two weeks after he was born in May 2020 - to the ER, it was confirmed that the child has RSV, an ear infection, and the rhinovirus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RcfEh_0cRN3N4g00
Sick child: 'We ended up in the ER w Hendrix boy last night. His temp was 104.7 & I didn't feel comfortable just giving Motrin and going to sleep,' the Married At First Sight star revealed in her caption

In the same post, the media personality discussed her and her husband's plan to buy an RV. She said the couple has narrowed their search down to two options, and asked fans to weigh in.

Earlier this month the New Jersey native shared, 'We are moving our family of four into an RV and we are hoping that by decluttering and simplifying our lives we will be able to strengthen our marriage and focus on what’s most important in life: family and love.'

The couple hosts a podcast called Hot Marriage, Cool Parents and has a YouTube channel called Hanging with the Hehners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12q7aM_0cRN3N4g00
Life changes: In the same post, the media personality discussed her and her husband's plan to buy an RV. She said the couple has narrowed their search down to two options, and asked fans to weigh in

