Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream coming to Walmart soon

By Julia Varnier
wpde.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLittle Debbie is releasing a Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream soon. Little Debbie announced that its popular Christmas Tree Cakes will now be available exclusively at Walmart in ice cream form, according to a press release. This marks the first time the brand has ventured into the ice cream section.

wpde.com

