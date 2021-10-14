CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘It’s not about one guy’: Chiefs defensive coordinator defends Daniel Sorensen

By Juan Cisneros
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night loss to the Buffalo Bills 38-20 at Arrowhead Stadium, safety Daniel Sorensen received large amounts of criticism from fans after giving up two big touchdowns.

“It’s not about one guy,” defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said. “Overall, we haven’t been good. That’s a true statement. That’s a reality. To focus on one person, I don’t think is fair. Did Dan struggle a little bit last week? Yeah.”

Thursday, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo came to his defense saying he struggled but doesn’t get credit for the good plays he makes.

Chiefs fan creates GoFundMe to buyout Daniel Sorensen’s contract

He also addressed questions about why safety Juan Thornhill has not gotten more snaps or even started in front of Sorensen.

“We take a guy has a starting position, we think he’s been doing a good job with that. Sometimes when you have plays that to the eye of everybody in there look worse than other ones, nobody sees the plays that he’s making when you’re covering someone and they don’t throw it there,” Spagnuolo said. “I think Dan has had a lot of good snaps for us. Juan will play for us as well. We’ll work through who’s playing where what we’re doing package-wise.”

When it comes to the defensive line, Spagnuolo says he doesn’t like using injuries as an excuse, but continuity has been an issue.

“When you can’t get a number of games back to back where you’ve got units intact, the continuity is hard,” Spagnuolo said. “Units have to function as a unit. There are all kinds of feels and natural feels and when you play with somebody for a period of snaps that happens.”

The Chiefs rank 31st in total defense giving up an average of 437.4 yards per game, ahead of only the Seattle Seahawks (450.8)

Kansas City will travel to the nation’s capital to take on the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Josh Allen's rushing touchdown indicates further issues for Chiefs defense

Through the first four weeks of the 2021 season, per Sports Info Solutions, the Chiefs’ defense had allowed 584 rushing yards on 194 attempts and a league-high eight touchdowns (tied with the Texans) on opponent runs between the tackles — everything from head-over nose tackle to 4i (head-up over the offensive tackle). There are several reasons for this; the decision to move Chris Jones (not available for this game) from an inside/outside presence to more of an edge-rusher left the Chiefs too light inside, and they’ve been getting gashed between the tackles as a result.
NFL
chatsports.com

One-Stat Recap: Defensive brilliance continues for the Bills in win over Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills’ defense came into Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs as the number-one ranked defense in the league according to Football Outsiders’ DVOA metric. Some questioned whether the defense was just feasting on inferior opponents and most expected a matchup with the high-powered Chiefs to slide the Bills down those rankings. Their dominate performance against Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense proved that narrative wrong as the Bills’ retained their status as the number-one defense in the National Football League.
NFL
FanSided

Chiefs Twitter melts down about the team’s putrid defense

The Kansas City Chiefs had a nightmare of a first half against the Buffalo Bills and their fans on Twitter were not happy about it. Buffalo scored pretty much at will in the first half, moving the ball up and down the field with ease. In fact, despite the Chiefs dominating the time of possession, the Bills took a 24-13 lead into the locker room. The Chiefs blew multiple assignments. They couldn’t stop Josh Allen from running or throwing on them.
NFL
