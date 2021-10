Dr. Timuel Dixon Black Jr. was an historian who lived history. My friend died in his Chicago home last week, at 102. Tim was part of the Great Migration, a baby when his sharecropper parents moved to Chicago from Birmingham, Alabama. They settled in Bronzeville. “The Black Belt” was the only place they could live. They escaped the Jim Crow South but landed in an equally segregated system, one that persists today.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO