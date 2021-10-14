CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Czech President Zeman needs time to recover, his wife says

crossroadstoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRAGUE (AP) — Czech President Milos Zeman, in hospital for days with an unspecified health problem, needs time to recuperate, his wife said Thursday amid uncertainty over whether his condition would impact efforts to form a new government. “I can only confirm that he has been undergoing treatment that needs...

www.crossroadstoday.com

Related
hot96.com

Czech Senate chief says ailing president unable to fulfil duties

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Czech President Milos Zeman is currently unable to carry out his duties, the head of parliament’s upper house said on Monday, citing a report he had requested from the hospital where Zeman has been in intensive care for more than a week. Milos Vystrcil, the Senate speaker,...
POLITICS
The Jewish Press

Czech President Milos Zeman ‘Unable to Carry Out Duties, Prognosis Uncertain’

Czech President Milos Zeman is hospitalized and unable to perform “any working duties for health reasons,” according to a letter signed by the director of a Prague military hospital, Dr. Miroslav Zavoral. He is reported in stable condition, according to the Associated Press (AP). Zeman, 77, has visited Israel multiple...
POLITICS
bigrapidsnews.com

Czech PM says president ready to ask him to form government

PRAGUE (AP) — Prime Minister Andrej Babis said Tuesday that the Czech Republic's president told him he was ready to give Babis a chance to form another government even though the party led by the populist billionaire placed a surprise second in the country's parliamentary election last week. Babis and...
POLITICS
AFP

Outgoing Czech PM says ailing president promised him PM nomination

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis on Tuesday said the country's president had promised to nominate him to form a government at their meeting on Sunday shortly before being rushed to hospital. The claim came as politicians looked for ways to end the impasse brought on by President Milos Zeman's hospitalisation just when he would be required to appoint a premier following elections. "When I talked to the president on Sunday, he said that when the moment comes, he will ask me," Babis told Czech TV. "It is up to me to accept or refuse," he said, adding he was also ready to become an opposition politician.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Prague#Czech#Ap#Senate
Gephardt Daily

Czech President Milos Zeman in ICU after parliament election upset

Oct. 11 (UPI) — Milos Zeman, president of the Czech Republic, was placed in intensive care Sunday shortly after an opposition win in Saturday’s parliamentary elections. Zeman, 77, was taken to Central Military Hospital in the Czech capital of Prague as videos from outside of the presidential chateau in Lany showed an ambulance being escorted by police and limousines.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
International Business Times

Czech Politics In Doubt With President In Hospital

Czech politics was thrown into uncertainty Monday with the president spending a second day in intensive care and his chief ally, the outgoing billionaire prime minister, defeated in a general election. Andrej Babis's populist ANO (YES) party narrowly lost at weekend to a three-party centre-right alliance called Together and led...
POLITICS
