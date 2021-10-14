CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina man jailed for setting girlfriend on fire

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been jailed on a $1 million bond after investigators say he set his girlfriend on fire, a sheriff's office said. The Duplin County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that deputies responded to a call on Monday in which a woman said her boyfriend doused her with rubbing alcohol and set her on fire. The woman suffered severe burns over a large portion of her body, the sheriff's office said.

