Senior Volleyball Player JaLynn Thompson Is Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete Of The Month At East Alton-Wood River High School

WOOD RIVER - Senior girls volleyball player JaLynn Thompson is one of the leaders for the East Alton-Wood River High School team this season, and has amassed a very good season for the Oilers. At a recent stat check, Thompson has served up 28 aces and 155 points, with 24 kills, 340 assists, five blocks, and 222 digs in helping EAWR to an 11-15 record with five matches left in the regular season and the IHSA playoffs right around the corner. For her efforts both on and off the court, Thompson Continue Reading