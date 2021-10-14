CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine Items: Jack Ryan Renewed, Wendy Williams Guest Hosts and More

By Vlada Gelman
 4 days ago
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan doesn’t have a Season 3 premiere date yet, but he’s already planning his next mission: Amazon Prime has renewed the John Krasinski-starring thriller for Season 4, our sister site Variety reports. Additionally, Michael Peña ( Narcos: Mexico ) has boarded the series in an undisclosed role.

In the third season — which recently wrapped production — “Jack is on the run and in a race against time,” per Variety . “He is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy and suddenly finds himself a fugitive out in the cold. Now, wanted by both the CIA and an international rogue faction that he has uncovered, Jack is forced underground, crisscrossing Europe, trying to stay alive and prevent a massive global conflict.”

As previously reported, Betty Gabriel ( Defending Jacob, Counterpart ) joins the cast in Season 3 as Chief of Station Elizabeth Wright.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* The Wendy Williams Show will kick off Season 13 with a panel of guest hosts: Per Page Six , Devyn Simone, Bevy Smith, Elizabeth Wagmeister and Michael Yo will preside over the daytime talker on Monday, Oct 18. Leah Remini, meanwhile, will assume guest-host duty from Tuesday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 22. Our sister site Deadline previously reported that Williams’ extended leave of absence is a result of Graves’ disease and a thyroid condition.

* Starz has renewed the dramedy Blindspotting for Season 2. The series is a spinoff of creators Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs’ 2018 film of the same name.

* Season 6 of the mystery thriller Shetland , starring Douglas Henshall ( Outlander ) as DI Jimmy Perez, will premiere Tuesday, Nov. 9 on Britbox (the streaming service from BBC Studios and ITV), with weekly releases.

* Hulu has released a trailer for Taste The Nation: Holiday Edition , premiering with all four episodes on Thursday, Nov. 4:

* Disney+ has released a trailer for The Beatles: Get Back , a three-part docuseries directed by Peter Jackson, rolling out over Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 25-27:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?

