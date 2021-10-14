CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PLx Pharma stock drops again, and company looks to clarify USPTF's recent comments about aspirin use

By Tomi Kilgore
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shares of PLx Pharma Inc. dropped 9.2% in afternoon trading Thursday, but nearly halved their earlier loss, as the drug maker responded to recently raised concerns over the use of aspirin to prevent heart attacks. The stock was down as much as 17.7% at a three-month low of $13.38 in intraday trading, and had tumbled 24.9% at that price in two days, after the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPTF) said Tuesday that it no longer recommended people take aspirin to prevent a first heart attack or stroke. PLx makes Vazalore, which is a liquid-filled aspirin capsule. PLx addressed the "confusion" created by the USPTF's recent report, which do not pertain to those who have already suffered a cardivascular event. "VAZALORE's targeted population is those patients with a history of cardiovascular disease and who are already on a physician prescribed aspirin therapy to help prevent another heart attack or clot-related stroke," said Chief Executive Natasha Giordano. "We strongly recommend patients consult with their doctors before starting or stopping aspirin therapy." Despite the recent pullback, PLx's stock was still up 167.4% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 18.1%.

