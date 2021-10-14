Get early Black Friday 2021 shopping done with savings on the Always Pan right now

Take advantage of early Black Friday 2021 savings, like this $30 discount on the super-popular Always Pan. Our Place

The holidays are around the corner, and everyone's trying to get a head start on shopping for Black Friday 2021. If you want to get a stylish holiday gift for the home at a Black Friday-worthy price, you can't go wrong with the Always Pan on sale for a tasty discount.

Our Place's Early Bird sale is running from now through Tuesday, October 19 and a big piece of that sale is the Always Pan . This multifunction pan is now available for $115, a $30 price cut from its list price of $145. You can get this nonstick ceramic pan in eight different colors (like the striking "Terracotta" shade seen above) and enjoy the pan's cast aluminum build, ceramic nonstick coating, domed lid, acacia wooden spatula with spoon rest and a nesting metal steamer basket with each one.

We tested the Always Pan and found that it lived up to the social media hype. It's lighter and more compatible with stovetops than most woks, making the process of cooking stir frys much easier, and the aluminum core heated up fast for the best sear possible. To top it all off, the pan is deep and wide enough to fry four large pieces of chicken at once without crowding. Even better—all that versatility comes on top of its seriously eye-catching design and on-trend colors.

If you want to avoid emptying your wallet and save space in your kitchen at the same time, the Always pan might be just what you need. Shop fast though—a deal this good can only stay hot for so long!

