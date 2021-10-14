CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Get early Black Friday 2021 shopping done with savings on the Always Pan right now

By Jon Winkler, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oozBT_0cRMyd4v00
Take advantage of early Black Friday 2021 savings, like this $30 discount on the super-popular Always Pan. Our Place

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The holidays are around the corner, and everyone's trying to get a head start on shopping for Black Friday 2021. If you want to get a stylish holiday gift for the home at a Black Friday-worthy price, you can't go wrong with the Always Pan on sale for a tasty discount.

Tackle your holiday shopping early with deals and expert advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting team at Reviewed.

Our Place's Early Bird sale is running from now through Tuesday, October 19 and a big piece of that sale is the Always Pan . This multifunction pan is now available for $115, a $30 price cut from its list price of $145. You can get this nonstick ceramic pan in eight different colors (like the striking "Terracotta" shade seen above) and enjoy the pan's cast aluminum build, ceramic nonstick coating, domed lid, acacia wooden spatula with spoon rest and a nesting metal steamer basket with each one.

We tested the Always Pan and found that it lived up to the social media hype. It's lighter and more compatible with stovetops than most woks, making the process of cooking stir frys much easier, and the aluminum core heated up fast for the best sear possible. To top it all off, the pan is deep and wide enough to fry four large pieces of chicken at once without crowding. Even better—all that versatility comes on top of its seriously eye-catching design and on-trend colors.

If you want to avoid emptying your wallet and save space in your kitchen at the same time, the Always pan might be just what you need. Shop fast though—a deal this good can only stay hot for so long!

Get the Our Place Always Pan for $115 (save $30).

Don’t get thwarted by shipping delays or sold-out favorites this holiday season. Sign up for our free weekly newsletter and get the product reviews, deals and holiday gift guides you need to start shopping now.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Get early Black Friday 2021 shopping done with savings on the Always Pan right now

Comments / 0

Related
T3.com

Walmart Black Friday deals 2021: what to expect plus top offers available now

Walmart's Black Friday deals aren't too far off with Black Friday just two months away, and this year we expect Walmart's Black Friday sale to be the biggest we've seen yet. Easily one of the best Black Friday sales of the year, Walmart's biggest holiday sale offers site wide discounts on pretty much every type of product you can think of. From deals on electronics to sales on beauty products, Walmart's Black Friday sale will cover thousands of products and bring massive discounts site wide.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday#List Price#Flipboard#Place Recommendations#Reviewed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Product Reviews
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
PC Magazine

Walmart Tips 3 Black Friday 'Deals for Days' Events: Here Are the Best Discounts

What began as a day of deals following Thanksgiving, Black Friday has evolved into a month- (or sometimes months-) long shopping spree. Walmart is taking advantage of consumers' bargain-hunting tendencies with its second annual "Black Friday Deals for Days" events. And this year, the retailer is gifting a little something...
SHOPPING
The Independent

Black Friday mattress deals 2021: When does the sale start and what discounts can we expect?

Black Friday – the biggest shopping event of the year – is fast approaching, with the annual shopping bonanza seeing all our favourite retailers slashing their prices across tech, beauty, fashion, toys, home appliances and much more.Once a one-day in-store event in the US that marked the beginning of the Christmas shopping season, the sale was first brought to the UK by Amazon in 2010. Ever since, the number of participating retailers has increased, with the deals getting bigger and the sales starting earlier. Now, Black Friday spans an entire weekend before concluding on Cyber Monday.As it’s the perfect time...
SHOPPING
Refinery29

Psst, Save $40 On The Always Pan (For Two Weeks Only!)

Super Sale Alert: Our Place's Always Pan is $40 off for two weeks ONLY! No promo code necessary. Unlike other popular cookware brands, the Always Pan can only be found at Our Place. So, if we desire the magic pot of internet lore, we can’t just click over to Nordstrom Rack's red-tag clearance section to snag it — we have to shop it straight from the source. Luckily for us, the one and only home of the cult-favourite wonder pot just announced a rare two-week promo on its most-wanted stock. From now until Oct. 18, shoppers can snag the Always Pans for $40 off. The retailer gave us a generous amount of time to cash in on this fleeting deal, but it's best to act fast before your favourite colourway says ta ta for now. For more info on the famed cookware staple, keep reading our U.S. shopping team reviews below.
SHOPPING
Tom's Guide

Black Friday vacuum deals 2021 — early sales to grab right now

If you’re after a powerful, new vac to handle all your cleaning chores or simply want a fancy upgrade, Black Friday vacuum deals will be here soon with massive discount on our favorite vacuums. Nowadays, the essential vacuum cleaner can do much more than just suck up dirt and dustballs....
ELECTRONICS
Detroit Free Press

The Always Pan is one of our favorite kitchen pieces and it's on sale right now

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. With the holiday season approaching, you might be planning a family get-together and with that, some huge meals. That normally requires a fully-stocked kitchen, but if you're looking for a multifunction workhorse to take the place of all those specialized pots and pans, we recommend Always Pan, on sale now for a price cut too delectable to turn down.
SHOPPING
Well+Good

The Totally-Worth-the-Hype Always Pan Is $30 Off Right Now

Many of the headlines you've seen about the Always Pan likely veer into hyperbole, but there's good reason why cookware brand Our Place has stolen our hearts (and our kitchen real estate): The Always Pan is a multifunctional, multitasking pan that allows you to fry, sauté, steam, braise, boil, and sear—and it doesn't hurt that it looks mighty pretty on your stove. It serves so many purposes, that many Always Pan customers say they've not only been able to cut back on dishes, but on cookware clutter in general.
SHOPPING
purewow.com

Drop Everything: The Cult-Favorite Our Place Always Pan Is on Major Sale Right Now

You've probably heard us wax poetic about the Our Place Always Pan tons of times at this point, but there's totally a reason for it. The multitasking pan has not only replaced almost all the non-stick skillets that we own, but it's inspired us non-cooks to get back in the kitchen. Sound like a stretch? Here's why it's not.
LIFESTYLE
WDBO

Amazon jump-starts holiday shopping with ‘Black Friday-worthy’ deals nearly 2 months early

Ready or not, the 2021 holiday shopping season kicked off Monday with a surprise announcement from Amazon that daily “Black Friday-worthy” deals are already available. The bid to hook early-bird deal hunters includes “deep discounts across every category,” including fashion, electronics, home goods and toys with new deals added to the site daily, CNBC reported.
INTERNET
ETOnline.com

The Best Pre-Black Friday Beauty Sales Happening Right Now

While Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul event is all the rage at the moment, there are actually over a dozen other competing beauty sales -- many happening right now -- that deserve both you and your credit card's full attention too. With both Black Friday and Christmas being right around the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

270K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy