Leon County, FL

Florida School Board Association says its national affiliate's letter to DOJ has worsened relations between parents and local boards

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA plea for help by the National School Boards Association is having a ripple effect in politics—riling local school board members, already-angry parents, and causing the Florida Association of School Boards to distance itself from its national arm. In Leon County, angry parents blasted their local school board after the national association likened certain threats to domestic terrorism.

Person
