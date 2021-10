A Jersey City gang member has been charged with a shooting that set off retaliatory gunfire that left one dead and six others injured, authorities said. Shamar Bey, 29, a member of the SaLaf gang, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said. The first carries a sentence of up to 20 years, while the second carries a sentence of up to 10 years.

