Bill Cosby Accuser Lili Bernard Sues in NJ Civil Court, Alleging Rape
One of Bill Cosby’s accusers is now suing him in New Jersey civil court, months after Pennsylvania’s high court threw out his sexual assault conviction on a technicality. The lawsuit alleges Cosby drugged and raped Lili Bernard in New Jersey in 1990 after offering to feature the young actress on his hit television program, “The Cosby Show.” Bernard filed the suit following a New Jersey law that gives sexual abuse survivors a two-year window to bring civil claims against their alleged abusers, regardless of when the abuse took place.www.nbcmiami.com
