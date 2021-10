DETROIT – A man is facing charges in the shooting death of a panhandler outside a gas station earlier this month, authorities said. Christopher Calvin Williams, 19, and Denez Dupree, 43, both of Detroit, had a brief conversation around 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 3 outside a gas station on the 11000 block of Dexter Avenue in Detroit, according to a news release from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. Then, Williams allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot the Dupree, fatally wounding him.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO