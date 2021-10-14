The Mets’ infield was a strength in 2021, but injuries took their toll

Heading into Opening Day of the 2021 season, third base was seen as one of the only glaring holes on the roster, with J.D. Davis being installed as the every day third baseman despite his questionable defense. The Mets chose not to address this in the offseason, but they did bolster their infield depth by signing Jonathan Villar to what turned out to be a bargain one-year, $3 million deal and by signing players like José Peraza and Brandon Drury to minor league deals. It turns out that the Mets would need every bit of that depth in 2021, but obviously the biggest story of the Mets’ offseason was the acquisition and subsequent extension of Francisco Lindor, who will now be the shortstop in Queens for the next decade.