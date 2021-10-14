CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Coinbase proposes crypto-focused financial regulator to replace SEC for oversight of digital assets

By Chris Matthews
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. released a proposal Thursday for comprehensive reform of federal regulation of digital assets, urging Congress to create a new agency to regulate the industry under a different framework than is used to oversee the legacy financial services industry.

AFP

Cryptocurrencies can undermine effectiveness of US sanctions: Treasury

The rising use of cryptocurrencies could undermine effectiveness of US economic and financial sanctions and potentially dent the role of the American dollar, the Treasury Department said Monday. Following a review on the US sanctions system, Treasury found that "while sanctions remain an essential and effective policy tool, they also face new challenges including rising risks from new payments systems, the growing use of digital assets, and cybercriminals." Treasury sanctions work by blocking targets -- individuals, government officials or companies -- from using the US financial system, which in effect cuts them off from banking or profiting from trade in most of the world. But digital currencies and alternative payment platforms "offer malign actors opportunities to hold and transfer funds outside the traditional dollar-based financial system," the report said.
bitcoin.com

Coinbase Publishes Proposal for Crypto Regulation Pushing 4 Core Recommendations

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has published its proposal for crypto regulation after “more than 75 meetings with stakeholders in government, industry, and academia,” CEO Brian Armstrong revealed. In its Digital Asset Policy Proposal, the company recommends “four core pillars to inform future U.S. regulation.”. Coinbase’s Proposal for Crypto Regulation. The Nasdaq-listed...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Traders Most Bullish on Polkadot, Solana, Polygon and 10 Additional Altcoins: Digital Asset Survey

A new survey unveils that crypto traders are most bullish on 13 altcoins including Polkadot, Solana and Polygon. The Real Vision Exchange Crypto Survey is designed to track sentiment among investors by allowing participants to scan 30 tokens and choose if they want to have an overweight or underweight allocation for each one. The survey was conducted by Real Vision Bot, which was created by two independent developers and boosted by macro guru Raoul Pal.
AFP

'Unintentional gift': US steps into China's bitcoin breach

The long sheds at North America's largest bitcoin mine look endless in the Texas sun, packed with the type of machines that have helped the United States to become the new global hub for the digital currency. Experts say rule of law and cheap electricity in the United States are a draw for bitcoin miners, whose energy-gulping computers race to unlock units of the currency.
invezz.com

US SEC allows indirect exposure to crypto assets by approving Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Recent reports confirmed that the SEC has given green light to Valkyrie’s Bitcoin Strategy ETF. The ETF will be listed on Nasdaq, as confirmed by the platform’s vice president yesterday. The ETF offers indirect exposure to Bitcoin with cash-settled futures contracts. The US SEC has been receiving Bitcoin ETF applications...
finextra.com

Coinbase calls for new crypto regulator

Fresh from a tussle with the SEC, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has called for the creation of a new US regulator to oversee digital assets. In a blog, Coinbase chief policy officer Faryar Shirzad says that while digital assets have quickly become a mainstream part of the financial market ecosystem, "laws drafted in the 1930s to facilitate effective oversight of our financial system could not contemplate this technological revolution".
notebookcheck.net

Crypto news: Bitcoin price surges past US$60,000 mark, Bank of England warns that crypto crash could cause global financial crisis

Crypto investors should be in a good mood heading into the well-deserved weekend. The biggest cryptocurrency Bitcoin has further gained steam and has now surpassed the psychologically important US$60,000 mark for the first time in half a year. At the time of publication of this article, one bitcoin is worth around US$62,266.
investing.com

Bloomberg and Kaiko Issue First Financial Instrument Global Identifiers for Crypto Assets

Bloomberg and Kaiko are pleased to announce the issuance of the first series of Financial Instrument Global Identifiers covering crypto assets. The Financial Instrument Global Identifier (FIGI) is an open standard of the Object Management Group (OMG), for the issuance of unique identifiers assigned to financial instruments including equities, derivatives, bonds, municipals, and currencies. In September 2021, FIGI was accredited as a U.S. national standard by the American Standards Committee, X9.
investing.com

Crypto Flipside News – BTC Soars After ETF Approval Hint, Coinbase Wants New Regulator, Ripple into Digital Pound, Putin Values Crypto, FOX goes NFT

BTC nears $60k as news of possible Bitcoin futures ETF approval emerges. Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) submits blueprint for U.S. digital asset regulation. Ripple joins the Digital Pound Foundation to work on the U.K.’s CBDC. U.S. Mortgage Lender Ditches Bitcoin Payments, Putin Accepts Crypto’s Role in Making Payments. Fox Entertainment Launches NFT...
crunchbase.com

The Briefing: Coinbase Pushes For Crypto Regulator, Plum Raises Series A, And More

Here’s what you need to know today in startup and venture news, updated by the Crunchbase News staff throughout the day to keep you in the know. Coinbase, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, wants Congress to block the Securities and Exchange Commission from overseeing the industry and instead create a special regulator for digital assets, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

