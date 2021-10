Tyga is facing accusations of assault after his ex-girlfriend claimed he put his hands on her at his home in California on Monday morning. TMZ reports that the incident began when Camaryn Swanson, Tyga's ex, showed up at his home where she began yelling and causing a scene. Sources close to the situation said that Tyga, as well as his family members, believed that she was under the influence. However, they still allowed her inside to talk, though the screaming continued.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO