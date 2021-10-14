CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where is Clemson in this college football re-rank?

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 4 days ago

This week, a national outlet released its latest college football re-rank, re-ranking the FBS teams in the sport from No. 1 to No. 130.

Where is Clemson in the USA TODAY Sports NCAA Re-Rank 1-130 ?

Clemson (3-2, 2-1 ACC) is ranked No. 27 in the re-rank, authored by USA TODAY Sports’ Paul Myerberg.

The ACC teams ahead of the Tigers in the re-rank are NC State (No. 25) and Wake Forest (No. 14).

Clemson returns to action at 7 p.m. Friday against Syracuse in the Carrier Dome. The game will be televised on ESPN.

