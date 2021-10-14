New speed and red light Cameras in Baltimore

New speed and red light cameras are about to be activated in the city.

Two speed cameras are in Northeast Baltimore. One is on Cedonia avenue near Radecke avenue the other is on Walther avenue, just south and west of Echodale. There's also going to be a new speed camera on North Fulton avenue, in West Baltimore. Another is on Hillsdale road, near liberty heights avenue in Northwest Baltimore. A speed camera ticket will cost you $40. Those cameras are only active from six in the morning until eight at night.

Red light cameras are on 24-hours a day, seven days a week. That ticket will cost you $75. Two of the new ones will be in East Baltimore at the intersections of Patterson park avenue and Orleans street as well as Ellwood avenue at East Fayette. The third will be at Huntingdon avenue at 28th street, in Remington. The new cameras will go into effect on Monday, October 25th.