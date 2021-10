With the global supply chain in unprecedented levels of disarray, President Joe Biden has stepped in to try and save Christmas for U.S. consumers and businesses alike. Biden will unveil a plan on Wednesday to expand operating hours at the Port of Los Angeles and its neighbor, the Port of Long Beach, to 24/7 in an attempt to ease historic congestion of shipping barges and containers, CNBC reports. The plan is expected to be announced at a virtual meeting with shipping giants FedEx and UPS — which, along with the United States Postal Service, announced their ship-by dates for arrival by Christmas — as well as massive retailers Home Depot and Walmart, all of which are expected to go 24/7 with their own port operations.

