Church Point, LA

Church Point Police looking for man wanted in July drive-by shooting

By KATC News
 4 days ago
The Church Point Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating an individual wanted in connection with a July drive-by shooting.

Police say Calvin Scott Jr is wanted in the shooting, which occurred in the evening hours of July 12, 2021. No one was injured, according to CPPD.

Warrants were issued for Scott, but he has not yet been located.

Scott is 5'11" and weighs 155 pounds. His last known address was Acadian Place Apartments in Church Point, but police say they've received information that Scott may be in the Lafayette or Crowley area.

Church Point Police ask anyone with information on Scott's location to call their local law enforcement agency or the CPPD at 337-684-5455.

