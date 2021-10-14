Additional charges announced for man accused in deadly weekend rampage

The man accused of going on deadly rampage that left a state trooper and a Prairieville woman dead is now facing additional charges.

According to WBRZ, Matthew Mire, 31, is now facing charges in Livingston Parish. Officials confirmed Thursday that Mire is facing charges of home invasion, vehicle burglary and vehicle theft for stealing a pick-up truck along with the handgun inside. He'll also be charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder for shooting and wounding two people in that parish.

In Ascension, Mire faces charges of aggravated flight from an officer, attempted murder of a police officer and first degree murder of a police officer.

In East Baton Rouge, Mire is booked for aggravated flight from an officer, attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, illegal possession of stolen firearms, obstruction of justice and resisting an officer.

