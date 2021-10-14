Man arrested in Circleville cornfield after helicopter pursuit

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol Aviation Unit led troopers and deputies to a man they say ran from them into a field Sunday morning.

OSHP said 35-year-old Robert A. Williams, of Orient, sped away from a trooper who was trying to stop him for speeding and other traffic violations, leading them about 7-8 miles into a soybean field. Troopers say Williams got out of the vehicle in the field and led them through it and into a cornfield.

An OSHP helicopter from Columbus had been called and arrived, shining a spotlight onto the suspect as he ran just after midnight.

“He’s going to be running right towards you guys,” a trooper said from the helicopter to deputies and troopers on the ground. “He’s probably about 6 rows into the cornfield.”

“He just laid down. Just use caution. He’s laying down,” the trooper from above continued.

The trooper above guided two Pickaway County Deputies to the suspect. He was arrested without incident.

An OSHP spokesperson said the pursuit in the fields only took around five minutes to track down the suspect.

Williams is charged with several violations, including failure to comply, possession of drugs, OVI, and driving without a license, according to OSHP.

