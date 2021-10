Insurance policies are becoming increasingly front-and-center in many consumer and business-to-business purchases. While travel insurance has been offered at air travel points of sale for some time, what is known as embedded insurance is now migrating into many consumer and business ecosystems. Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc., for instance, has spoken about its desire to build out underwriting capabilities and is now selling auto insurance as part of the car purchasing process. Amazon.com Inc. gives sellers on its online retail platform access to product liability insurance via the Amazon Insurance Accelerator, which built with the assistance of Marsh & McLennan Cos. Inc.'s Marsh LLC.

ECONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO