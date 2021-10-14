Holiday shipping deadlines announced

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If you need a COVID-19 booster shot, you may not need to get the same brand as your first shots. According to a report in the New York Times, the Food and Drug Administration is planning to allow Americans to get a different vaccine as a booster than the one they originally received. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545 Connecticut book online here Sources told the times, the government would not recommend one shot over another, and it may point out that using the same vaccine as a booster when possible is preferred. The move could be made as early as Wednesday.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO